Masvingo Pupil Commits Suicide After Being Summoned For Hearing

A 16-year-old school pupil at Ndarama High School in Masvingo died after he drank poison after he had allegedly been summoned for a hearing by school authorities.

The incident which happened on Wednesday last week became the fourth suicide case in two weeks in the province, with police expressing worry over people resorting to suicide

to solve their problems.

Masvingo provincial police spokesman Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the

death of Ronald Chirongwe (16) of Rujeko and the death of a 25-year-old man

Richard Zvitupa who committed suicide after a misunderstanding with his wife.

“On 22 March around 3am Chirongwe ,a Form 3 pupil at Ndarama was seen vomiting

by his younger brother, a 10-year-old who rushed and told their mother Tichaona

Bhadhara (44).

She observed that her son was in pain and rushed him to the Masvingo General

Hospital. Chirongwe was treated and was discharged.

On 23 March in the morning Chirongwe died. The matter was reported to the police

and they discovered that there was a Pepsi bottle which had a strong smell near his

bed and the substance is yet to be identified. The body was taken to Masvingo

General Hospital for post mortem,” he said.

In a separate incident, Zvitupa of Chisango village, Chief Mukangwani, Bikita, had a

misunderstanding with his wife on 19 March and the wife threatened to report the

matter to the police. Since the day, Zvitupa is said to have been sending suicidal

messages to his relatives.

“On 23 March around 7am Zvitupa went to look for his wife at his nephew Nomatter

Mutero (26)’s home. He sat at the veranda and drank an unknown concoction.

Zvitupa started vomiting and wallowing moving from the veranda to the yard where

he fell down. Jacob Mutero who was at the house came out and discovered that

Zvitupa was having difficulties in breathing. Zvitupa died before he could get any

assistance.

The body was taken to Silveira Mission for post-mortem.”

Meanwhile, in another incident Brian Zaru who was a Masvingo Teachers’ College

student is said to have committed suicide on March 23.

Zaru who is reported to be attached at Gokomere High School drank rat poison at the

Masvingo Civic Centre. This follows an incident where a 16-year-old Masvingo girl

committed suicide last week on Monday after she was reprimanded by the mother for

failing to do household chores.

“People should not consider committing suicide as a solution but should be able to

share their problems with others,” said Insp Dhewa.

-State Media

