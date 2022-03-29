CCC Winning Councilor Hits Ground Running

By A Correspondent| Re-elected Harare Ward 16 Councilor Denford Ngadziore has hit the ground running, promising Ashdown Park and Bloomingdale residents to expect running water on their taps as replacement of underground pipes is already underway.

Ngadziore who was re-elected on a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket, shared pictures on Twitter while touring the main water line where City of Harare is replacing underground pipes.

“This morning l was at main water line Cnr Rosedene and Hre Drive. The City has completed the new underground pipe replacement as a permanent solution to the affected Ashdown Park and Bloomingdale Residents. Affected residents should expect to have water soon,” said Ngadziore.

Ngadziore was recalled by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora following a Supreme Court ruling which declared the MDC Alliance Gweru congress null and void.

