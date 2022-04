Picture: Constantino Chiwenga Concentrates On Clean Up Programme As Wife Battles For Life

Tinashe Sambiri|Angry Zimbabweans say Zanu PF deputy president Constantino Chiwenga is a heartless man.

Chiwenga is seen in a picture concentrating on cleaning up Birchenough as his ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa struggles with a deadly ailment in hospital.

Hundreds of angry social media users accused Chiwenga of totally neglecting his former wife.

