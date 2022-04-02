ZimEye
1/2 On 01/04/22, ZRP Norton recorded a robbery case where a 47 year old man was robbed of a Toyota Corolla vehicle, HP core i7 laptop, a wallet with personal documents and US$23 cash, after he offered a lift to three unknown men who purported to be going to Norton,— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) April 2, 2022
2/2 at Whitehouse bus stop, Harare. Along the way and at Cassabanana area the suspects attacked the complainant with an electric shocker and stole his valuables.
— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) April 2, 2022
