Violence At Killer T Botswana Failed Show

Spread the love

By- There was violence at Zimdancehall musician Killer T’s aborted Botswana sho after the artiste failed to show up.

Killer T had done an endorsement video and notified his fans he would be in Botswana on 2 April to perform at Big Five lodge.

H-Metro reported sources as saying the musician told his Botswana contacts that he was on his way to the show and fans filled up the venue.

Violence reportedly broke up at the venue when Killer T did not show up and some bouncers were stabbed while the venue was damaged during the melee.

One of the show coordinators, Boss Lazzy, accused Killer T of unprofessionalism and soiling their name. He said fans had paid cash P150 and P300 VIP. Said Boss Lazzy:

We engaged Killer T for the show, he was supposed to arrive here on Friday.

He didn’t make it and promised to come on Saturday, after saying he missed his flight.

We gave him US$2 000 after he had said haadi zvemahalf (he doesn’t want to be paid in instalments).

Fans then heard that he had not come and violence erupted resulting in bouncers being stabbed.

DJ Prosper Taks, who was performing at the show, also confirmed the incident. He said:

Killer T akatikuvadzisa, (he got us into trouble) things were damaged and fans were injured, bottles were thrown.

Bouncers escaped from the venue with stab wounds.

I ran away from the scene after removing my instruments, some speakers were taken, and lights were destroyed.

I don’t think Zimbos will do a show again here because the venue owners are not happy.

Fans were waiting for him but he did not come and we played other songs until 2 AM.

People then realised he was not coming, we tried playing his songs but Killer T haana kubatika.

People are admitted in the hospital right now, venue yakaita marara.

Anga azadza but he disappointed. I had to play his songs kuti vanhu vadzikame until 2 AM tatoona kuti amahwani ayo, ndopandakazotiza vakukwira pastage.

H-Metro could not get in touch with Killer T camp as his mobile phones were not reachable.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...