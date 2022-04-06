Tsenengamu Mourns Zanu PF’s Central Committee Member Nhamburo

By A Correspondent- Former ZANU PF youth political commissar has sent his condolence message on micro blogging Twitter following the death of ZANU PF central committe member John Nhamburo who died on Tuesday morning after a long illness.

Tsenengamu rose to fame in Mashonaland Central province where he worked closely with Nhamburo under ZANU PF.

“He was a colleague in the ZANU PF Youth League and in the Central Committee.MHDSRIEP Waenda yahwe (Cde John) Jonathan Nhamburo,” said Tsenengamu.

However there is joy in Citizen Coaliation for Change (CCC) camp following the death of Nhamburo after ,falsely accusing him of running over their supporter Shelton Zangaro.

Zangaro was allegedly ran over by a ZANU PF official Vote Chidanhamabwe on March 26 who was driving a black Mercedes-Benz registration number AET 4195 in a road traffic accident.

Chidanhamabwe told a local publication that he regretted the accident and contributed towards the funeral of Zangaro.

“It was me who fatally knocked down Zangaro the incident was very unfortunate but l managed to contribute towards the funeral,” explained Chinanhamabwe.

ZANU PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee DCC secretary for administration blasted Sikhala for fabricating a story against Nhamburo.

“It is so disturbing to note that Sikhala is fabricating stories against our hero Nhamburo, it is well- known that our comrade was sick for sometime the difference here is that Sikhala is a celebrity while Nhamburo was a politician we urge CCC celebrities to verify facts before going, public,” Chawana said.

