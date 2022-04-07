Dudula Leader Fingered In The Murder Of A Zimbabwean Man In Diepsloot

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Nhlanhla Lux the leader of the South African based Xenophobic grouping has been linked to the stoning to death of a Zimbabwean man by locals in Diepsloot, Gauteng province.

Alvis Nyathi a Zimbabwean national was stoned to death by South Africans Wednesday who were demanding passports from foreign nationals.

The attack on Nyathi happened after the operation Dudula leader defied the police who had dispersed locals who were protesting against foreign nationals.

The cold blood murder happened barely 24 hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the community who has stormed a local police station demanding the deportation of foreign nationals from the area.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...