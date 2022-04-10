Rise In Car Thefts Irk Police

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have expressed concern over the rise in car thefts across the country.

Police made the remarks in their Twitter account. They said several vehicles were reported to have been stolen across the country in the past few weeks.

On the first of this month, Police in Hwange recorded a case of theft of a white Toyota Hilux Revo vehicle registration number AFF 8145 at Sino Hydro, Hwange.

Police said the vehicle was stolen by someone who allegedly impersonated a company employee.

“The culprit has not been identified yet” said the police

In a related matter on a Saturday this month at 11pm a male motorist (35) lost his Toyota Runx Vehicle ACN 6920 to an unknown suspect after he parked the vehicle along the road to relieve himself while the engine was running near Pamuzinda, Harare.

In most cases male motorists have been stolen while parked while owners are relieving themselves and this puts many at risk of being carjacked or robbed.

In another similar incident, police stated that recently a Harare man (37) lost a white Nissan Tiida vehicle AFB 1746 after parking along the road for recess along Tynwald Drive.

An unidentified passenger whom the owner of the vehicle had picked along Harare-Bulawayo Road jumped onto the driver’s side and drove away.

They also said recently a Harare man (39) lost a silver Corolla Crystallite vehicle AEP 9435 after leaving it parked at a barbershop in Mbare with the keys on the ignition.

Police said they later recovered the vehicle at George Stark High School with some missing car accessories which include a car radio, speakers, battery and a Samsung cellphone.

Last month, the police in their Twitter page confirmed the car theft which occurred on March 15 at around 1PM in Bulawayo CBD.

Police said they are investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in Bulawayo on 15 March at about 1PM.

“The complainant parked and locked the doors of her grey Toyota Wish vehicle (AEW 6351) along Jason Moyo, between 10th and 11th Avenue while proceeding to a bank. She came back after about an hour and discovered that the vehicle had been stolen,” said the police.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...