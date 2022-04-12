Harassment Of Zimbabweans In SA Barbaric- CCC Namibia

Spread the love

Zimbabweans must act on degrading treatment!

CCC Namibia demands justice to Elvis Nyathi!

11 April 2022

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia absolutely condemns the segregatory, discriminatory, brutal and inhumane treatment of foreign nationals in the neighbouring South Africa especially the desperate Zimbabweans who have become a laughing stock across the globe. The recent ruthless human butchery of a victim of ZanuPF gross misgovernance, Elvis Nyathi was exhibited on Wednesday night the 6th April 2022 in Diepsloot, South Africa. It was quite astonishing and infuriating to witness a fellow campatriot brutally attacked and set alight by a mob led by Nhlanhla Lux for not having a passport in his possession. Where is our Pan-African mentality? Black versus Black?

We need to have one love in Africa, fumed Rundu Branch Spokesperson Robson Ruhanya.

Yellow revolutionaries in Namibia are appealing to the world to assist them at home so that the sunken country will be liberated from ZanuPF Satanists. Citizens Coalition Change bears the responsibility to liberate us from these social and economic upheavals. We demand that SADC, African Union, European Union and United Nations should give Zimbabweans their long awaited solidarity against peaceful slavery. The whole world is cognisant that Zimbabweans are have become double sufferers from both ZanuPF thugocrats and Xenophobic attackers in South Africa. It has been 22 years of suffering in motherland under Zanupf oppression. We plead to the international community to serve us from the jaws of xenophobia and state sponsored violence on the citizens.

In addition to that,the South African government should know that Zimbabwe needs solidarity as an answer to these socio-economic challenges. Zimbabweans are mushrooming everywhere because they are escaping from artificial poverty brewed by the stomach politicians in ZanuPF. “For how long does the world have to comfortably sit and watch while South Africans carry such gruesome, barbaric and satanic attacks on foreign internationals?”, fumed the Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia Secretary General Simbarashe Ndoda.

Furthermore, the organiser Lawrence Chiduku made it very clear that it is now imperative for all Zimbabweans in the diaspora to start fighting for the betterment of the motherland especially with 2023 historic harmonised elections around the corner. He went on to urge all Zimbabweans in the diaspora to register to vote, vote for change in 2023 and defend the vote from serial election fraudsters. The executive meeting undertaken by Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia Rundu Branch on Saturday made it very clear that Zimbabweans at home and abroad must come together as citizens to act against corruption in Zimbabwe which is the major cause of the brain.

Moreover, Zimbabweans in the diaspora must register to vote in Zimbabwe whilst fighting for the diaspora vote which is likely to be resisted by those who still don’t believe in the change that delivers. “For how long shall Zimbabweans continue to be victims both home and abroad?”, Secretary General Simbarashe Ndoda continued to pose revolutionary questions to the citizens who still have hope in ZanuPF shenanigans. Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) Namibia absolutely condemns this level of suffering and torture to innocent citizens abroad and at home.

Zimbabweans are urged to embrace dangerous freedom against peaceful slavery! In 2023, citizens should make sure that they vote for complete change under the astute leadership of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia believes that CCC is the only panacea to socio-economic transfiguration. In A New Great Zimbabwe, our citizens should go back to a peaceful and progressive country under the new God-fearing government led by none other than President Pastor Nelson Chamisa.

We demand justice to Elvis Nyathi! We demand justice to Mboneni Ncube who was butchered in cold blood in Kwekwe by ZanuPF thugs using machetes, bows and arrows! Zimbabwean lives matter! Watch out South Africa! Thanks to EFF President Julius Malema for the solidarity displayed against this barbarism. These are crimes against humanity! We demand justice! Perpetrators must be brought to book.

JusticeToElvisNyathi

zecmustdisband

JusticeToMboneniNcube

NoToXenophobicAttacksInSA

JusticeToAllVictimsOfStateSponsoredViolence

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia

Interim Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...