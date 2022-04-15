Herald Columnist Agrees With President Chamisa

Spread the love

A Herald newspaper columnist, has written in agreeing with CCC President Nelson Chamisa on a list of latest issues.

Writing on his micro blog, Reason Wafawarowa said Chamisa is right on refusing a government of national unity.

Wafawarova said, any talks about a GNU can be a deliberate divide and rule tactic to sabotage Chamisa.

Below is his full post:

I totally agree with Nelson Chamisa on three issues he raised. Number one there is no crisis nor need other than power retention that warrants suggestions for talks about a GNU leading to the postponement of Election 2023.

Whoever is pushing for that is most likely scared of the possible election result, and such fear is very undemocratic and cannot be sympathised with in a democracy.

Being no stranger to the intricacies of Zimbabwean intelligence, I can also warn that any talks about a GNU can be a deliberate divide and rule tactic to repeat what the Senate reintroduction did to Tsvangirai’s MDC in 2005. There would be willing takers within the CCC its hoped, and that could possibly grow rifts in the rising party, and perhaps division or a split.

If that does not work maybe doing a puppet GNU with the MDC T might be considered as a good reason to postpone elections, again hoping opportunists will jump over to the MDC T for perks.

Number two, there has to be deliberate preparation for a free and fair election. This means independence of ZEC must be assuring. It means all parties must denounce and do away with polarising politics. It means violence of any nature at any level or juncture must be arrested and dealt with in a fair and unbiased manner.

It means integrity of ZEC becomes mutually indisputable across the competing parties.

It also means losers accept the election verdict as announced, or if they don’t, they express so in a legal way, not by Trump like political utterances that are not backed by statistical facts.

Thirdly I agree that only the winning party after the 2023 election can foster a Government of National Unity by bringing on board all progressive thinking and able leaders and technocrats from across the spectrum of our society, be it political, economic, diplomatic or otherwise.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...