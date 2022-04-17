Zim Needs True Independence- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe needs true independence, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Easter is a period of physical and spiritual revival, according to President Chamisa.

In a statement on Sunday, President Chamisa Chamisa said :

“RESURRECTION MEANS REVIVAL!He is risen.

The Cross is our Crown & HOPE.The Lord Jesus overcame death,sin & all darkness.May we be revived spiritually & physically,individually & as a nation.

Let there be true freedom & independence in ZIMBABWE

Let ZIMBABWE arise!Happy Easter Sunday.”

