Zim Needs True Independence- President Chamisa
17 April 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe needs true independence, President Nelson Chamisa has said.
Easter is a period of physical and spiritual revival, according to President Chamisa.
In a statement on Sunday, President Chamisa Chamisa said :
“RESURRECTION MEANS REVIVAL!He is risen.
The Cross is our Crown & HOPE.The Lord Jesus overcame death,sin & all darkness.May we be revived spiritually & physically,individually & as a nation.
Let there be true freedom & independence in ZIMBABWE
Let ZIMBABWE arise!Happy Easter Sunday.”