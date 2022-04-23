Busted- ZRP Investigates Own Cops Captured Live On Camera Assaulting Civilian
By A Correspondent- The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a video which has gone viral on social media where a person in civilian attire and another clad in police uniform are seen assaulting a man haplessly while a seeming fellow police officer is watching in Mt Darwin.
Said the ZRP in a tweet:
The suspects and the victim are heard speaking in Shona language on the background of the scene near a veranda of a house. The ZRP has launched full scale investigations into the incident with a view of taking action.