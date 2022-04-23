Komichi Says MPs Are Now Beggars

By A Correspondent- MDC Alliance senator and MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi said that members of Parliament are living in abject poverty and it won’t be a surprise to see some of them “begging in the streets.”

Speaking to The NewsHawks this week, Komichi also lamented the salaries being earned by civil servants saying there is no hope anymore for Zimbabweans under a ZANU PF-led Government. Said Komichi:

If you see an MP’s payslip, you will cry. It will not be surprising to see MPs begging in the streets.

Their salaries and allowances are just as good as that of a teacher; there is nothing.

Look at all civil servants, look at the soldiers, the police and all, it shows there is no capacity by this government to sustain its citizens. There is no hope anymore.

The (black market) rate is now ZW$360 and how can civil servants survive, how can people survive? They have failed to run this country, people are angry and starving.

Komichi said the only way to solve the country’s economic challenges is by having an all-inclusive dialogue rather than a winner-take-all approach.

Teachers embarked on strike action when the first term commenced in February, demanding the restoration of their pre-October 2018 salaries pegged at US$540.

The Government rejected the request and instead, offered its workers a paltry pay rise which still falls far below the Poverty Datum Line.

