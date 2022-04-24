Mutoko Robber Hauled To Court

By A Correspondent- A 22 year old suspected robber is in soup for allegedly robbing a pedestrian of his US$20.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts on Thursday where Peter Windress appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu.

Windress pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to May 6.

The state led by Nathan Mujuru alleged on independance day the suspect saw Cuthbert Kurarama walking at Makaha business Centre,Mudzi and pounced on him.

Windress assaulted Kurarama with open hands before robbing him of his money.

A police report was filed leading to his arrest.

