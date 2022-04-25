Mnangagwa Gukurahundi Role Exposed

Tinashe Sambiri|Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa must apologize for murdering Ndebele people during the Gukurahundi era.

This was said by a disgruntled citizen who argued Mr Mnangagwa does not have the capacity to unite the nation.

Speaking at a rally in Epworth on Saturday, Mr Mnangagwa claimed he was determined to unite the nation.

“We should all be ZANU PF.

We should never sell our birth right for trinkets.ZANU PF is not going anywhere so let us continue supporting Zanu PF and the unity in the party. Unity is Zanu PF’s DNA.”

Below are responses to Mr Mnangagwa’s remarks:

Brighton Dube :

“You are talking about Unity?

This man has not yet apologized for killing the Ndebele people during Gugurahindi. So which peace is he talking about.”

Hillary Johns :

“These statements are just for intimidating voters and discouraging people from voting. Manje manyangira yaona. That strategy won’t work. People let’s go and vote in numbers.”

Kabelo Absa Mpofu

“Not going anywhere?we are voting you out clowns.”

TK Padona:

“Nonsense, bunch of fools supporting thieves, the same people who have destroyed Zimbabwe. No wonder, as long as Zimbabwe has people with narrow minded like you we can’t go anywhere.”

