Five Robbed At Gun Point In Budiriro

By- The ZRP are investigating a robbery incident which occurred along Second Street, Budiriro 1, Harare where five complainants in a Toyota Granvia vehicle were robbed of cash and cellphones valued at US$ 7 025.

Posted ZRP on Twitter:

The driver pulled off the road after realizing a tyre puncture on his vehicle before 4 unknown suspects in an unmarked blue Honda Fit vehicle stopped on the pretext that they wanted to assist. They brandished an unidentified pistol & demanded valuables from all the occupants.

