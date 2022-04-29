ZANU PF Nominees for Nat Council

Spread the love

ZANU PF has announced the names of 40 Youth league members nominated for the national executive council.

The youths who won in the provincial nomination elections will now submit their CVs indicating positions they will contest at the National Youth League conference set for next week.

Twelve female candidates sailed through and will be eligible to contest for any position of their choice in the national executive council.

The party’s Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau announced the results this afternoon.

Bulawayo

1 Chibanda – Zonde Garikai Paradzai

2 Mtutsa Munashe Tawanda

3 Chinamano Linda

4 Thabo Thwala

Harare

1 Chiwetu Tendai

2 Gapa Luckmore

3 Kandishaya Taurai

4 Tawomhera TsitsiManicaland

1 Mabika Munashe

2 Mutomba Blessing

3 Mambondiani Danmore

4 Mukoko Phillipa

Mashonaland Central

1 Makumbe Tsungai

2 Mbungo Macdonald

3 Pinduka Tendai

4 Murungweni Abigail

Mashonaland East

1 Matiza Joel Batsirai

2 Mudowo Tawanda

3 Beatrice Kamuche

4 Nyerere Margaret

Mashonaland West

1 Marima Shepherd

2 Makonza Valeria

3 Mananzva Kudakwashe

4 Zvandaziva Onisimo

Masvingo

1 Paradza John

2 Maunganidze Naledi Lindarose

3 Chauke Calvin

4 Dhanzi Auxcilia

Matabeleland North

1 Ncube Thubelihle Duke

2 Mhlanga Future

3 Ndlovu Sikhangezile

4 Ndlovu Olman

Matabeleland South

1 Dube Innocent

2 Ndlovu Admire

3 Ndlovu Charity

4 Moyo Vusumuzi

Midlands

1 Makombe Phinias

2 Topotsa Nomater

3 Chishumba Patience

4 Manjonjo Vusumuzi.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...