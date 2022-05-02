Zanu PF Thugs Leave Chamisa Aides For Dead
2 May 2022
By- Zanu PF thugs in Chitungwiza have attacked CCC aspiring councillors.
The attacks happened when CCC supporters and aspiring councillors were staging a peaceful campaign in Zengeza.
CCC Tewwted Monday:
We’re currently at Chitungwiza Hospital where by-election candidates for Ward 7, Zengeza West Constituency Lovemore Maiko, Lazarus Sigauke & others are being treated after sustaining injuries from a violent attack by Zanupf hooligans.
