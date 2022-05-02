Zanu PF Thugs Leave Chamisa Aides For Dead

By- Zanu PF thugs in Chitungwiza have attacked CCC aspiring councillors.

The attacks happened when CCC supporters and aspiring councillors were staging a peaceful campaign in Zengeza.

CCC Tewwted Monday:

We’re currently at Chitungwiza Hospital where by-election candidates for Ward 7, Zengeza West Constituency Lovemore Maiko, Lazarus Sigauke & others are being treated after sustaining injuries from a violent attack by Zanupf hooligans.

