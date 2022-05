Mamombe In 60th Court Appearance

By- CCC Harare West MP Joana Mamombe and the party Youth league senior member, Cicilia Chimbiri, have attended court for the 60th time.

The two made their 60th court appearance in Harare Wednesday.

CCC tweeted:

Today, these brave women attended court for the 60th time on trumped-up charges of communicating falsehoods. They were abducted, tortured & sexually assaulted yet their perpetrators were never brought to book. Free

@JoanaMamombe

. Free

@ceechimbiri2

