Mucherahowa Foresees DeMbare Glory

Legendary former Dynamos captain Memory Mucherahowa believes the Glamour Boys can go the way and win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season.

The Harare giants last won the country’s biggest club prize in 2014 under Kalisto Pasuwa but expectations are high this season, since giant oil company Sakunda Holdings are now sponsoring them.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges have won seven of their last eight games and are two points clear of second-placed Chicken Inn at the summit of the table.

Mucherahowa believes DeMbare are capable of going all the way and ending their 8-year wait for the title.

“The ball is in their court,” Mucherahowa told Soccer24 from his base in Slough, United Kingdom.

“What they must not do is to relax, but of course, they can go all the way,” he added.

Up next for DeMbare is a home game against Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

