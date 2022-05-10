Mwonzora Appoints New VP
10 May 2022
By- MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has announced the appointment of one Senator Chief Ndlovu to his party’s praesidium.
Senator Ndlovu replaces the MDC-T with former Vice President, Thokozani Khupe who formed a rival MDC faction.
Mwonzora posted this on his Twitter account soon after making the appointment on Monday.
Tweeted Mwonzora:
We are looking forward to working well with our new Vice President, Senator Chief Ndlovu in the MDCT praesidium. Victory is certain.