Another Coup Looms, As Inflation Erodes Salaries By 200%

By-President Emerson Mnangagwa faces coup from angry workers whose salaries continue to be eroded by inflation.

Disgruntled civil servants including soldiers are planning mass demonstrations against the rising inflation.

The country’s economy continues to deteriorate owing the Mnangagwa’s anti-economic investment policies.

Commenting on the declining economy the Nelson Chamisa led CCC opposition party said the only way to save the sinking economy was to remove Zanu PF.

CCC posted on social media Friday:

A comparison of what employees used to earn in January 2022 versus the April/May figures shows that wages have been eroded by 200%. You cannot rig the economy.

