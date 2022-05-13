Zivhu Torches Storm After Claiming Mnangagwa Will Rule Until 2034

Tinashe Sambiri | Controversial politician Killer Zivhu has sensationally claimed that the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa will rule until 2034.

In an unprecedented level of bootlicking, Zivhu described Mnangagwa as an invincible political figure.

“Kupopota pa Tweeter hakubvisi ED, vanomuvhotera vari busy kuzvishandira ivo ne Nyika yavo, chavanongoziva kuti ED pfee chete.

ED , ED, ED, ED, wosonesa hembe yako neya Mai kana baba, nokuti ndiye President kusvika 2034

Manga muchizviziva here kuti half ye CCC ndeye Zanu pf , the guys are on a mission, MDC -A yanga ine more than half, vakadzoka vose kumusha, vose vamuri kuti ndevenyu pano ingori Zanu pf yega yega chete, movata mushe vamwe vangu , Zanu pf is everywhere mu CCC

ED will vacates State House in July 2034, this is final nothing will happen , even America or Britain can not stop this, shandayi naye dzungu harishandi, munosvika pakufa muchingoukura guys,” Zivhu boasted.

