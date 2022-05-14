Star Midfielder Ditches Caps United

Spread the love

CAPS United midfielder Ronald ‘Rooney’ Chitiyo has left the club and joined Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora.

The former Warriors midfielder was one of the three players pardoned by the Green Machine after the strike which occurred just before their league match against Cranborne Bullets.

Chitiyo, striker Rodwell Chinyengetere, and midfielder Devon Chafa were forgiven while Clive Augusto, Dennis Dauda and Simba Chinani were dismissed.

But despite being pardoned, Chitiyo did not fully commit to the Harare giants, and was reportedly not training with them.

He has joined Simba Bhora.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...