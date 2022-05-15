Resolve Family Crisis, SuperSport United Tell Mahachi

Spread the love

SuperSport United have suspended Kudakwashe Mahachi from all club activities with immediate effect citing “serious allegations” against the Zimbabwean international.

The Pretoria-based outfit confirmed on Friday night they had been made aware of ‘serious’ allegations against the 28-year-old.

The club said Mahachi has to attend to his family and the allegations. Reads the statement issued by the club:

Statement:

SuperSport United FC has become aware of the serious allegations levelled against our player, Kudawashe Mahachi.

The club has suspended the player from all club football activities with immediate effect. He has been advised to attend to his family & the allegations against him.

The matter is subject to judicial processes. The club will make no further comment at this time.

Mahachi has only made eight appearances for SuperSport in the league this season, with his last game coming in the 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg in February.

The former Highlanders player is accused of having burned his 4-year old son with hot water leading to serious injuries.

Mahachi’s ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu accuses the Warriors star of abusing their child and burning him with water in South Africa before smuggling him back to Zimbabwe.

B-Metro reported that Mahachi called his ex-wife in February 2022, requesting for their son to travel to South Africa and temporarily stay with his father, to which she agreed.

The boy’s mother alleges that she only leant that her son was back in Zimbabwe and staying in Cowdry Park, Bulawayo with Mahachi’s grandmother, on April 19 as she had been blocked on WhatsApp by Kudakwashe Mahachi.

Ndlovu claimed that she went to get her son as soon as she heard he was in Zimbabwe and saw him heavily bandaged with burns all over the body.- Pindula News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...