Admiral Muskwe EPL Dream Over

Admiral Muskwe’s dream of winning promotion to the English Premier League is over after his Luton Town side lost to Huddersfield on Monday.

The Hatters suffered a 1-0 defeat to lose the tie 2-1 on aggregate and miss out on a place in the Championship play-off final.

Luton were the better side for long periods on the night but Jordan Rhodes’ late strike won the fixture for Huddersfield.

Muskwe was not part of the matchday squad on Monday and also for the first leg.

But the Warriors international featured in the final round of the league season against Reading as they finished on number 6.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield will face the winner between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United in the play-offs final.

The winner of the final will earn a promotion to the EPL and join Fulham and Bournemouth.

The Cherries, who have Zimbabwean Jordan Zemura on their books, secured an automatic promotion after finishing second while Fulham took the first spot.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

