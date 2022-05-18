Staffer Swindles Zanu PF Affiliated Pastor

By A Correspondent| A senior staffer at ZANU PF-affiliated pastor Obadiah Musindo led Destiny for Afrika Network (Danet) has appeared in court facing allegations of swindling his boss shares in a company they co-founded.

Musindo and Wilson Masokovere co-founded Boltspeed security services in 2018, but their relationship has since gone sour.

Masokowere along with Temba Sauramba appeared before Harare magistrate Yekui Dzvuda facing allegations of fraud for swindling shares from Musindo.

According to court documents, Masokovere removed his boss from the company structures by allegedly forging his signature and replacing him with his friend, Saurombe.

State papers indicate that in October 2021 Musindo discovered that the accused persons had tampered with company documents for Boltspeed Security Services.

Musindo was removed as the director of the company in May 2018 barely three months after its inception.

According to court documents, Masokovere changed the shareholding structure for the security company before giving himself and Sauramba a 49% stake each while one Munangi is the minority shareholder with just 2%.

Boltspeed Security Services is a subsidiary of Bolt Speed Contractors.

At inception, the directors were Musindo, his daughter, Glorious, Masokovere, Gerald Mabika and Sauramba.

The two will be back in court on June 28 for trial and are out on bail.

Masokovere also faces separate allegations of stopping an audit of Danet projects in Manicaland amid allegations of embezzling funds.

The matter is in court.

