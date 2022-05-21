Mawarire Exposes Zanu PF

By-Journalist-cum- politician Jealousy Mawarire has exposed the failures of Local Government Minister July Moyo to capacitate the Harare City Council.

July Moyo is a senior Zanu PF Member.

Mawarire, at the weekend, posted pictures of uncollected garbage at the Charge office in the CBD. Harare city council is failing to provide service delivery because Moyo is not allocating the local authority enough resources.

He posted:

Whoever is responsible for ensuring our city is clean, whether it’s CCC led council or Minister July Moyo, pliz musatijairira, just clean up this mess! We can’t have this in the city centre at Charge Office along Angwa Street, No! No!

