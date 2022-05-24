Tribute To Chief Vusumuzi Mabhikwa

Spread the love

Shocked by the untimely death of Chief Nicodemus Vusumuzi Mabhikwa (29) of Lupane District in Matabeleland North who died today in a road motor accident.

The late Chief Vusumuzi assumed chieftaincy in 2012 after the death of his father, the late Chief Nicholas Edwin Mabhikwa.

The late Chief Vusumuzi Mabhikwa, who died after an accident with a haulage truck at St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane, was the only son of the late Chief Nicholas Edwin Mabhikwa.

He (Chief Vusumuzi Mabhikwa) was closely related to a top Citizens Coalition for Change Bulawayo Province member. MHSRIP.- CCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...