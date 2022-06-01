Emotive Prayer Programme For Moreblessing Ali

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC UK has set aside special time to pray for missing opposition activist Moreblessing Ali and her family.

Ali was abducted by known Zanu PF thugs last week.

Police are deeply reluctant to investigate the matter.

“#BringBack

MoreBlessingAli

Moreblessing is still missing, her abductors must do the right thing and bring her back home.

We continue to hold the family in prayer during this difficult time,” CCC UK said in a statement.

