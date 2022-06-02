Chiwenga Takes Over Harare

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa admitted that he had lost power in his party’s Harare provincial structures.

Addressing supporters in Glen View, Harare, last week, Mnangagwa observed factionalism in the ruling party but did not state the factions.

Mnangagwa said the party’s Harare provincial chairperson, Goodwills Masimirembwa, struggled to contain factionalism in the province. He said:

Here in Harare, there is a lot of factionalism. Masimirembwa is struggling to contain factionalism in the province, and we don’t want that in the party. Zanu PF does not belong to individuals.

“If you want to be promoted, work hard and we don’t want people who use money to get positions in the party”.

