CCC Challenges ZRP Over Mbongeni Ncube Murderers

By A Correspondent- The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has challenged the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to arrest ZANU PF members who murdered CCC activist, Mbongeni Ncube in Kwekwe, Midlands this year.

Ncube was stabbed at a CCC rally held in Mbizo two months ago ahead of the March 26 by-elections leading to the arrest of 16 ZANU PF youths.

Speaking at Kwekwe mayor Angeline Kasipo’s victory celebrations, CCC national organiser Amos Chibaya questioned why police were hesitating to bring to book those implicated in acts of violence, murder, and injury of their supporters.

Chibaya claimed police officers in the mining town were afraid of the militia, indicating that some had actually fallen victim to the gangs’ wanton behaviour. He said:

I want to urge our police officers to do their job without fear or favor. You must not be intimated by these youths. Police must act against those who murder people, they must not be allowed to go scot-free.

We do not want violence in this country, we want peace, we cannot have a situation whereby at every rally people are beaten, people are injured, some hospitalised or even lose their lives.

Our police officers must act on the culprits. If our officers are intimated and afraid, where do we turn to when we are beaten. Some police officers were beaten at Mbizo 4.

He also said police must deal with those who are abducting people as the situation cannot continue.

His remarks come as the CCC is demanding the safe return of Moreblessing Ali, its activist, who was allegedly abducted on the 24th of May.

Police said one Pius Jamba took Moreblessing Ali and disappeared with her following a quarrel. Investigations are said to be underway.

