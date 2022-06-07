Karenyi-Kore Accident: Fresh Details Emerge

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi-Kore has opened up on the accident that happened in Bikita on Sunday.

Hon Karenyi-Kore was involved in an accident on her way to Mutare after attending a party programme.

She said the Lord saved her from the crash.

“Life is precious

Yesterday, I said I was fine.

By the end of the day, I was in a car accident with a cow.

Lord, my life is in your hands,” Hon Karenyi-Kore wrote on Twitter.

CCC Masvingo Youth Assembly said:

“Our Change Champion

@KarenyiKore

escaped death by a flicker today on her way from Bikita South where we had a robust program in the whole constituency yesterday. The vehicle had 2 hit the beast to avoid a headon. She is however safe . Glory be unto God.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...