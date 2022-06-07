Karenyi-Kore Accident: Fresh Details Emerge
7 June 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi-Kore has opened up on the accident that happened in Bikita on Sunday.
Hon Karenyi-Kore was involved in an accident on her way to Mutare after attending a party programme.
She said the Lord saved her from the crash.
“Life is precious
Yesterday, I said I was fine.
By the end of the day, I was in a car accident with a cow.
Lord, my life is in your hands,” Hon Karenyi-Kore wrote on Twitter.
CCC Masvingo Youth Assembly said:
“Our Change Champion
@KarenyiKore
escaped death by a flicker today on her way from Bikita South where we had a robust program in the whole constituency yesterday. The vehicle had 2 hit the beast to avoid a headon. She is however safe . Glory be unto God.”