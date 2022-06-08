By- Former Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos midfielder Barnabas Mushunje has died.
Mushunje (24), died on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare on Tuesday after he was involved in a road traffic accident.
Mushunje was a passenger in a Honda Fit vehicle which rammed into a tractor along the Harare-Shamva road.
Soccer24 quoted a close friend as saying Mushunje had just attended a funeral and was returning to Shamva when the accident occurred. Said the friend:
He was here attending a funeral and returned (to Shamva where his club Simba Bhora is based) today.
So when he arrived, the team bus had already left so he got into a Honda Fit, which then rammed into a tractor.
Mushunje was playing for Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora at the time of his death.
He is survived by his wife and two children.