Traffic Safety Council Boob On Late Army Boss

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) has made a public relations that could put the management in hot soup with the military establishment after they appeared to celebrate the death of army boss the late Major General Godfrey Chanakira who was declared a national hero.

In its condolences message published in The Herald, TSCZ concluded with Makorokoto, Amhlope, Congratulations raising questions if the are celebrating his death instead of mourning.

The mistake was also not picked by the newspaper editors.

Below is the TSCZ:

Chanakira was previously declared a provincial hero below the military element including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reportedly forced Mnangagwa into declaring him a national hero in what proved deep factional fights between the two.

