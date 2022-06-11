Mavaza: Chamisa Smuggled “Yellow Colour” Out Of Zambia

Spread the love

Critic, Dr Masimba Mavaza writes accusing CCC leader Nelson Chamisa of stealing Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s yellow party colour when he formed a new political organisation in January this year.

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | A story is told of two neighbours who lived in Zengeza 3 Chitungwiza. Every morning one neighbour observed the other neighbours as they went off and came back from work. She confronted her husband and said have you ever taken time to see how the neighbours do? The husband is so romantic. He opens the door for his wife and closes it for her.

Yesterday he bought a brand new Toyota Corola for his wife. Still he opens the door for her. Why don’t you be like him. Ask him how he does it,” the husband was embarrassed he summoned courage and went to chat with his neighbour. That evening he sat with his wife and started “ my sweet dear wife, I would like to do what our neighbour does. I will start tonight.

But I need you to know how our neighbour became so romantic. He made his wife’s sister and the maid pregnant. So he is being nice to atone his sins. The Toyota was a sorry offering for having a child with his secretary and making the other receptionist pregnant. So in the morning i will pass through our maid’s room on my way to the car”

Sometimes copying our neighbours while we do not have any knowlledge of why they are where they are now.

This story reminds me of Chamisa and his party who celebrated the win of Zambia. Chamisa has copied everything HH of Zambia did to win Zambian elections, even to adopt yellow as a colour of the party. But behind all the excellence shown by HH and Zambia there was always America behind their backs.

HH was very correct when he said during one of his campaigns “ I will have America here with dollars as soon as I enter the office.” Chamisa even stole the same saying and repeated it verbatim in one of his rallies.”

But true to his word HH shocked Africa on April 25, the U.S. government announced the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) will open an Office of Security Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Zambia. Visiting AFRICOM Brigadier General Peter Bailey, Deputy Director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programs, made the announcement during a meeting with His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.

Building on the foundation of U.S.-Zambia shared security interests, the new Office of Security Cooperation will enhance military to military relations and expand areas of cooperation in force management, modernization, and professional military education for the Zambian security forces.

General Bailey commended President Hichilema and his New Dawn Administration for its steadfast commitment to regional peace and stability and stated the U.S. government looks forward to building on its strong bilateral ties with Zambia to enhance security cooperation. General Bailey also praised the Zambian Defence Force for its professionalism and contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

During his visit, General Bailey will also meet with the Minister of Defense, Honorable Ambrose Lufuma, and will represent AFRICOM at the official opening ceremony for the start of pre-deployment training for the eighth Zambia Battalion (ZAMBATT VIII).

This is a thank you to America for assisting HH to beat Edger Lungu in the past General elections.

This is what Chamisa will do he will give part of the land to America and most of his handlers.

The opening of the Command centre in Zambia gives America an opportunity to spy on Zimbabwe without any problems. While U.S. embassies in Africa have been woefully understaffed for decades, the U.S. military presence has increased, serving as a crucial signal to African partners that the United States is a steadfast ally. This clearly means America now controls Zimbabwe by spying on it from the comfort of Zambia.

It is not a secret that America has a frosty relationship with Zimbabwe. Now stationed in Zambia America poses a serious security threat for. zimbabwe. This is what our neighbour has brought unto us.

You can see the seriousness of the matter.

While we are wondering as to what America will do next Zambia gets the envelope and claim that they are geniuses in economic management. But why the U.S. Military Presence in Africa is Vital Beyond Counterterrorism The most profound benefits to U.S. national security from military engagement in Africa have little to do with the headlines. The expansion into Southern Africa is a ploy to control and change governments which are deemed to be against America. With Zidera still warm in the oven there is no doubt that America is spreading its arms towards Zimbabwe. Foreign military motivations is not always good but it spells evil for those in the bad books.

Knowing that Zimbabwe is on its knees because of ZIDERA. It is clear that not only the Horn is the epicentre of foreign military activity in Africa. Foreign troops have been deployed there to counter threats to international peace, subdue terror groups and pirates, and support foreign security initiatives but there is really no reason to stretch to Southern Africa. Southern Africa is not known for terrorism or piracy. American presence in Zambia is a security concern for Zimbabwe.

The U.S. occupation of Africa has become self-justifying. The U.S. military now must stay in Africa to protect the interests of the U.S. military in Africa. This is how strange this is.

The current government of Zambia has clearly told us that it is better the devil you know than the one you do not know.

Past presidents of Zambia had resisted the American expansion. They realised the treachery America was employing, they realised that their own pleasures was not important than the freedom of Africa.

The heroes of African freedom are turning in their graves. You can imagine how Nkwame Nkurumah will feel on seeing the colonialism in a new shape being assisted by our own children. Liberation Heroes like Samora Machel,Kenneth Kaunda, Julius K Nyerere,Patrice Lumumba cde Robert Mugabe and many others.

The behaviour of Zambia is clearly a betrayal the nations give to the youth.

Zambia gives a very sharp warning to the Zimbabwean youth.

Do not say you have not been warned.

Tendai Biti even boasts that once he is in power he will start speaking in Oxford and Cambridge accents. He told Zimbabwe of people who will come and call him Mr Bhiti. Chamisa declared that he is a phone call away from flooding Zimbabwe with the white people. True to their word they do not have manifest or simply they do not have any plan except a phone call after they win elections. No constitution why bother the owners of the party will be taking over.

The role of the U.S. military in Africa isn’t clear to anyone. And that will only hurt American interests.

The U.S. military has been expanding its presence and operations in Africa over the past decade. In doing so, it has obscured the nature of its actions through ambiguous language and outright secrecy. It limits the amount of information available about the objectives of its operations, how those operations are carried out, the facilities it uses, and how it partners with governments in the region.

At times, this has involved subverting democratic processes in partner countries, an approach that runs counter to years of diplomatic engagement ostensibly designed to strengthen governance institutions. Zambia is simply giving Africa in the hands of America.

Zimbabweans should draw lessons from Zambia. Indeed the youth have been told that Zambia did it and Zimbabwe can do it too. What was there to be done. The youth was busy being sold a snake wrapped in a golden cloth.

America’s expansion is not a development for Zambia. It is a clear exploitation.

Since the September 11, 2001 attacks, U.S. military and security agencies have claimed an unlimited mandate to pursue what they deem terrorist threats. For the Zimbabwe’s neighbour the Americans are there to stay without limitation.

The new wave of the youth in government alone is a new destructive path Africa has been plunged in.

Having unprincipled people who have no respect of the values which made them people is a disaster.

When Zambians cried change in the streets of Zambia they never realised that they are selling their birth rights to America. Why foreign countries are scrambling to set up bases in Africa.

Recent media reports claim that a covert Kenyan paramilitary team is responsible for the unconstitutional killing of terror suspects in nighttime raids. The reports are based on interviews with US and Kenyan diplomatic and intelligence officials.

The team was trained, armed and supported by US and British intelligence officers.

It has been reported that since 2004, a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) programme has been operational in Kenya without public scrutiny. For its part, the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) has played a key role in identifying, tracking and fixing the location of targets.

This has drawn renewed attention to the reality of widespread foreign security operations in Africa. This mechanism of unchecked military operations on those who are suspected of being terrorists will come back to haunt us.

In preparation of a blood bath in Zimbabwe the American and CIA sponsored party CCC has started labelling the Zimbabwean government as a terrorist government. This is a preparatory stage so that when the CIA trained Zambian or Zimbabwean snipers kill Zimbabwean citizens they will be justified since the government is already considered to be a terrorist government.

Are we listening are we seeing around us.

Several African governments are hosting foreign military bases. This is despite the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council’s ongoing concerns about the proliferation of foreign military bases on the continent. The AU is also concerned about its inability to monitor the movement of weapons to and from these military bases. Regardless, a host of bilateral agreements between AU member states and foreign powers underlie the spread of foreign military forces across the continent.

At least 13 foreign powers have a substantial military presence on the continent. The US and France are at the forefront of conducting operations on African soil.

For some observers it might seem like foreign governments are imposing their militaries on Africa, but, in fact, many African governments are keen to host them. This is the situation in Zambia. The so called new dawn government has posted the sun towards a wrong direction. There is no new dawn.

Bilateral agreements with major powers generate income for African states. So Zambia did not wait to think for others. It did not wait to give a thought to their actions. Their behaviour is very careless.

African countries are not agreed on how to regulate foreign security and military activities. The approach so far has been disjointed.

Though Africa’s peacekeeping capacity has increased significantly, the AU is still highly dependent on external funding and resources for its peacekeeping operations. It does not have the freedom to take independent strategic, operational and even tactical decisions in its operations.

As long as these shortcomings exist in Africa’s response to armed conflict, foreign militaries and intelligence services will continue to operate on the continent.

These are matters that have to be addressed before African states can heed the AU Peace and Security Council’s concerns about extensive foreign military involvement on the continent.

Zambia has effectively sold out and Zimbabwe must consider this as a serious warning. With general elections coming next few months our sovereignty is at stake.

Some African countries are so desperate for donations and are prepared to sell their soul for a song. Africa is poised to become one of the world’s most important economic regions. When the 54-country African Continental Free Trade Area is fully implemented, it will comprise the fifth-largest economic bloc in the world, representing a huge source of jobs, consumers, innovation, and power to shape the global economy.2021.

This explains why the West is stampeding to Africa. Leaders of African countries are naive and quickly surrender their birth rights for donations.

The choices made by Zambia are seriously hard to swallow. . The situation in crucial parts of the continent has taken a clear turn for the worse in the last four years, with earlier hopes for an “African renaissance” now replaced by the reality of spreading conflict and the impending devastation caused by AIDS. Attempts by the United States to mediate and promote negotiations in African conflicts have not brought peace anywhere, while gaining the country few friends but many enemies. Support for economic reform in Africa has led to growth in only a few countries, but has also created mounting resentment against externally imposed structural adjustment programs. Most seriously, such reforms have given renewed credibility in African countries to the same concept of inward-looking and state-controlled development that created their economic crisis in the first place. Governments that feel, and rightly so, that they have made much progress in restoring war-devastated countries feel unjustly criticized for not having done even more; efforts by international organizations to curb corruption are seen as attempts to distract attention from the failure of western-imposed economic reform programs, putting the blame instead on Africans. And the demands of activists from the industrialized countries seeking to protect workers’ rights or the environment are perceived by many Africans as manifestations of a new and insidious form of protectionism that can only hurt the poorest countries.

It should be equally obvious that the military can’t be the foundation of U.S. relations with a rising Africa. So Zambia has no reason to have a command post established in their country. If the Pentagon may be able to provide weapons, training and vehicles to African militaries, why can it offer trade deals, infrastructure projects or advice on agriculture. The U.S. military may attempt, with varying levels of success, to professionalize African militaries, but it can’t work with civilian governments, political parties or social movements to promote democracy and human rights. Indeed, Washington’s obsessive counterterrorism focus in Africa has little positive to show for its efforts, and actually risks increasing unlawful removal of democratically elected African governments.

Simply put, the U.S. military is attempting to prepare African countries to fight an enemy they actually may not have (or at least not to the extent that Washington imagines), while the U.S. government is failing to help those same countries deal with the real killers — namely, poverty and corruption.

Zimbabwe has been put in a precarious position and its a pity these so called progressive movements are progressing towards reversing the fruits of independency.

We should be very thankful to Zambia for showing us that our future is bleak with these now now political parties.

This is the time to stand up and protect our country. We mudt never ever be carried away by the winds of CCC it is demonic and satanic. Zimbabwe is the only country we can call ours in the whole world. We must defend it. It is now for our country and for peace.

Do not envy what is coming from your neighbour what looks romantic stinks. Stand up Zimbabwe and be counted.

The new dispensation has made vital contributions across the nation to economic integration, security, democracy, climate, health, and more. Zimbabwe has made it under Zidera.

Zimbabwe’s strengths is undeniable a dynamic democracy, a robust economy, and a very powerful civil society.

The challenges we face are undeniable as well including the disruption and insecurity caused by sanctions and opposition which is controlled by the foreign powers.

Then there’s Zimbabwe’s cultural influence.

But in short, what happens here in Zimbabwe is felt around the world and this must never be threatened by actions of our neighbour. Zambia makes her decisions we can only complain but we should believe in ourselves. We are Zimbabweans we must be confused by the colour of the enemy.

We know that, on most of the urgent challenges and opportunities we face, Zimbabwe will make the difference.

Zimbabwe is not just a leaders, they are increasingly prominent around the world beyond this region, and they’re deserving of a prominent seat wherever the most consequential issues are discussed.

The United States must know that it’s time to stop treating Zimbabwe as a subject of geopolitics – and start treating it as the major geopolitical player it has become and a sovereign state.

Zimbabwe is a country of young people – energized, innovative, hungry for jobs and opportunity we must not be taken advantage of by the greediness of our neighbours.

Zimbabwe is going towards a highly contentious and likely tumultuous presidential election that could alter the future of the country’s political system if the Americans are allowed to take over the government through CCC. Zimbabwe will hold general elections to elect the president, members of the National Assembly and Senate, and various county positions.

However, the presidential ballot is shaping up to be a hotly contested race, with two political gladiators as frontrunners president Mnangagwa and Nelson Biden Chamisa.

The implications of the results of the elections on Zimbabwe could be far-reaching, especially if America wins through Chamisa. Zimbabwe has to trust in its people to succeed because many countries lime Malawi Zambia are already being controlled towards side lining Zimbabwe unless America wins through Chamisa.

Hichilema and President Lazarus Chakwera’s victories in Zambia last year and in Malawi in 2020 respectively changed the electoral narrative in the region where incumbents hardly lost power through polls. America assisted these parties by starving the citizens to rebellion. They applied the politics of stomach and the Pan African leaders were kicked out. It is only now the cat jumped out of the bed. We know why the Americans are interested in regime change in Zimbabwe.

Hichilema visited South Africa recently as an invited guest speaker at a book launch where he met Chamisa. He also paid a courtesy call on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence in Pretoria.

Hichilema was guest speaker at the launch of a book titled Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How it can work written by his friend Greg Mills, director of the Brenthurst Foundation, a Johannesburg-based organisation established by the Oppenheimer family in 2005 to promote new ideas and innovation to strengthen economic performance in Africa.

The same foundation has secretly sponsored CCC and they are the known funders of Hopewell Chin’ono.

We might have our eyes closed but we are awake.

It is not proper for America to play big brother to Zimbabwe or Africa at large simply because they are powerful.

America will not lose sleep if Zimbabwe is wiped off the face of the earth because that is exactly what they would want and being in Zambia is a step forward to their evil plans against Zimbabwe.

So Americans did not lose sleep when their lawmen spent long days and nights crafting the Zidera document, or perhaps they didn’t as Biti drafted it for them.

And so Americans don’t lose sleep if Zimbabwe is destroyed but lose sleep when Job Sikhala and Chin’ono are arrested or that Mamombe be allowed to demonstrate? America will not be a good neighbour especially where it is called ZAMBIA.

At the end of the century, nearly 40 percent of the world’s population will be African. Yet, instead of preparing to build a relationship that can grow with the continent, based upon diplomatic cooperation, the United States is doubling down on more than a decade of reliance on its military as the primary vehicle of engaging with Africa. The consequences, as one might expect, are overwhelmingly negative.

This growing military presence is displacing diplomacy. Military advisers outnumber diplomats in embassies across the continent. Career diplomats who focus on Africa are often ignored in favor of military commanders.

It should come as no surprise then that the aggressive U.S. military presence has done little to strengthen U.S.-Africa ties so Zambia must not expect anything better from allowing the American army to camp on Zambia. Protests against bases and troop deployments have taken place in Ghana, Niger, Cameroon, Liberia and several other countries. U.S. Africa Command is actually headquartered in Germany, largely because no African country wants to host it. The unease with American militarism is likely only to grow — particularly as countries become less dependent on U.S. aid, and as certain U.S. military missions potentially provoke an increase in violent extremism.

So the question remains. ZAMBIA PLEASE ZAMBIA WHY?

[email protected]

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...