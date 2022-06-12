ZimEye
Military sources on Sun morning tell ZimEye, "Pius Jamba did not kill Moreblessing Ali alone. Simba Chisango and that group were involved. Moreblessing was mobilising for CCC in that area, her name has a file ku District State security offices (CIO). She was a target @JobSikhala1 pic.twitter.com/61tCHqndk6
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 12, 2022
"For such big hit jobs, the CIO outsources most of the time, and the people who do them are not unexperienced. Jamba is being thrown under the bus because he failed to execute job, simple." – ZimEye— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 12, 2022
