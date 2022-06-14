Sikhala Blasts ZRP Boss

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC vice chairperson, Hon Job Sikhala has accused ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi of playing games with the brutal murder of Moreblessing Ali.

On Saturday police released a statement threatening to deal with citizens ” inciting violence.”

Hon Sikhala described the police statement as poorly constructed:

“This statement issued by the poorly constructed political spokesperson of

@PoliceZimbabwe

Paul Nyathi playing fun abt the death of Moreblessing Ali shows the reasons why this fun character must leave our police service.

Paul Nyathi must fall. Zim does not deserve such characters.

This is Simba Chisango a ZANU PF terror gang leader in Nyatsime whose mother’s well was found the remains of Moreblessing Ali.

@PoliceZimbabwe

‘s poorly constructed political spokesperson Paul Nyathi spoke glowing about him.

Who killed Moreblessing Ali???”

