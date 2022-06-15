WorldRemit Terminates Bank Transfers To Zim Bank Accounts

By A Correspondent- One of the world’s leading remittances firms, WorldRemit, has announced that it is terminating bank transfers to Zimbabwe bank accounts.

The Global money transfer service provider said the removal of bank transfers from Zimbabwe is with effect from 29 June 2022.

According to WorldRemit, the money transfer company made the decision because it does not believe that it can provide the best quality service in Zimbabwe.

However, other money transfer services from WorldRemit are still available, including cash pickup, mobile money and airtime.

Below is part of the notice from WorldRemit on the move to cancel bank transfers to Zimbabwe.

At WorldRemit, we pride ourselves on offering the best possible service to our customers. Sometimes that means removing services where we don’t believe we can provide the best-quality service or the widest range of options for you.

We’ve decided to remove bank transfers from our service in Zimbabwe. From 29/06/2022, you won’t be able to send money to bank accounts in Zimbabwe.

We do apologise for any inconvenience this causes to you or your loved ones. The good news is that our other money transfers, including cash pickup, mobile money and airtime, will still be available. Have a look at our website and app for more information.

