I Will Remain MP Until Parliament Is Dissolved- Mutodi

Spread the love

Controversial rhumba musician and ZANU PF politician, Energy Mutodi, says he remains MP for Goromonzi West Constituency until the end of the current Parliament term.

This follows reports suggesting Mutodi had quit the constituency which is in Mashonaland East Province for his home province, Masvingo.

Writing on his Twitter page, Mutodi said he is the current MP for Goromonzi until the end of the term. He said:

“Some aspiring MPs for Goromonzi West are behind a news headline titled, “Mutodi quits Goromonzi West seat”.

This is false, the true position is that l will remain MP for the Constituency until Parliament is dissolved on the eve of next year’s elections.

Mutodi, however, did not indicate whether he will contest the seat in the 2023 elections.

The musician-cum-politician, once considered President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s political ally, lost his deputy ministerial post a few years ago following a series of careless posts on Twitter.

Mutodi won the seat in the 2018 general elections and was eventually appointed Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services before he was fired on Wednesday, 20 May 2020.

During his time in office, Mutodi clashed with his superior, Monica Mutsvangwa, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Ndavaningi Mangwana, and also with the late Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo.- Pindula News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...