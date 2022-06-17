Pius Jamba Detention Extended To 18 June

The state has successfully applied to have Pius Jamba detained to the 18th of June to allow him to reveal the location of the weapon used in committing the crime as well as the cellphone of his victim Moreblessing Ali.

In seeking Pius Jamba’s further detention, the Investigating Officer Arimon Mirimbo said they do not want him to interact with other inmates at remand prison as they fear he will be influenced not reveal some of the information they want from him.

Pius Jamba in handcuffs arriving at the Harare Magistrates Court today

Jamba was arrested in Magunje yesterday after he was named by witnesses as Ali’s murderer.

According to the police, Jamba killed Moreblessing Ali after dragging her from Chibhanguza Shopping Centre, hid the body in a bush and went to his parents’ homestead where he took a kitchen knife and a sack and went back to the bush.

“The suspect then cut the body of Moreblessing Ali into pieces and made several trips to the well where he eventually dumped the body,” the police said.

