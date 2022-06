Mliswa Displays His Many Children On Fathers’ Day

By- Norton MP Temba Mliswa on Sunday displayed images of him and his children on social media and said that he was a responsible father.

Mliswa also dispels claims that he was not caring for his many children.

The Norton lawmaker has 18 Children.

