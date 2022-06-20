Wiwa Is Not A Criminal

Tinashe Sambiri|

The bail ruling for senior CCC members Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole has been postponed to 22 June 2022.

Hon Sikhala and Hon Sithole spent the weekend behind bars.

The two were arrested last week.

CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti on Monday condemned the incarceration of Hon Sikhala and Hon Sithole.

“Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have been brought to court in leg irons . This is such a blatant overzealous and paranoid assault on their rights . #FreeWiwa #FreeGodfreySithole,” Hon Biti wrote on Twitter.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere called for the release of the two MPs:

“Today, Hon

@JobSikhala1

& Hon Godfrey Sithole have been brought to court in leg irons. There is no lawful basis for this cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment. There’s also no basis for them to be held at Chikurubi instead of Remand Prison. This persecution must stop!”

