Bogus Real Estate Agent Nabbed

By A Correspondent- Bogus real estate agent Jacqueline Gijima (34) has been arraigned before the courts for duping a desperate land seeker of US$28 000.

Gijima was yesterday remanded out of custody to June 30 on free bail by Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

The complainant in the matter is Knowledge Homwe.

Allegations are that sometime in November 2021, Gijima masqueraded as a real estate agent and was informed by Edwin Mhlanga, a site agent for Damofalls Investments (Private) Limited, that stand number 1391 Chiremba Park, Hatfield, Harare, was being sold by its owner.

Mhlanga then showed the accused the residential stand, but did not disclose the owner’s particulars.

Gijima allegedly connived with Clive Mandizha and Nyasha Onward Chamwaura (also arrested) and Lawrence Taurai Jena (still at large) to advertise online that Mandizha was selling residential stand number 1391 Chiremba Park, Hatfield, Harare.

Homwe responded to the advertisement and gave the accused and his accomplices directions to his Globe House offices at number 51 Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare.

He was shown the land in Hatfield and was told that it was being sold for US$30 000.

On November 24, Homwe went to Mandizha’s office and deposited US$10 000 and was issued with a receipt. The parties agreed that he would pay monthly instalments of US$5 000.

An agreement of sale was allegedly entered into, but it was not signed by the stand owner.

It is said another person, identified only as Chamwaura, then masqueraded as the stand owner (Samson Makorera). Chamwaura then produced a photocopy of a fake national identity card with his photograph in the name of Makorera.

An agreement of sale was signed by Homwe and Chamwaura as the seller.

Homwe was, however, tipped-off that he had been duped, leading to the arrest of Mandizha and Chamwaura on March 8 this year. Gijima was also arrested.

It is alleged that the accused suffered a prejudice of US$28 000 and nothing was recovered.

-newsday

