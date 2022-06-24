Richard Tsvangirai Tears Into ” Heartless” Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|The late Movement for Democratic Change founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai’s son Richard Tsvangirai, has accused the Zanu PF regime of terrorising hapless vendors.

According to Richard Tsvangirai, vendors are suffering as a result of poor government policies and effects of COVID-19.

“I had a great time interacting with vendors.

Although every business was affected by covid 19 the impact on vendors was severe.

Sadly, unlike in other countries, no help was extended to them by the govt. Tax exemptions would’ve helped. We need a govt that has people at heart,”said Tsvangirai.

He described the death of prominent Norton woman Amai Gutu as a devastating blow to the entire community.

“Today, we said our farewells to amai Gutu of ward 8, Norton. She was a cornerstone not only for her family but for the entire Norton community.

We will miss her wisdom and kindness. Zororai murugare Amai.”

