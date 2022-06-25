Former Army Captain In Soup Over Impersonation

By A Correspondent- A former army captain and a local doctor appeared before Harare Ruth Moyo on Thursday charged for impersonation with intent to commit crime.

Moyo remanded Alfred Ngonidzashe Mugadza (54) from Chimupamba farm under Chief Mujinga Tengwe and Artwell Murambasvina (27) who is employed by Ministry of Health out of custody to July 20 on $10 000 each.

According to court papers, on June 20, 2022 an informant called the police reporting that the two accused were impersonating soldiers.

It is alleged that Mugadza was claiming to be a colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) with his accomplice Murambasvina saying he was stationed at the army headquarters.

The court heard that police then reacted to the information leading to the arrest of the duo.

Court papers state that Mugadza was discharged from the force on October 12 , 2004 .

In an unrelated incident, a 52 year old man from Prowell Brick Compound Mt Hampden appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing charges of raping his 6year old daughter.

The suspect was remanded the accused in custody to July 7 for routine remand, and advised to approach High Court for bail.

Allegations are that the accused person was staying with his minor children after his wife abandoned them.

The court heard that the suspect was arrested following a tip-off that he was sexually assaulting his daughter.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.-newsday

