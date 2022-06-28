ZRP Probes Zanu PF Leaders’ Deaths In Nyatsime

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations into the death of two senior ZANU PF officials in the Nyatsime area of Chitungwiza.

One of them is alleged to have been poisoned, while the other reportedly succumbed to a stress-related illness.

The two officials are former Manyame district chairperson Tina Gweshe, who is suspected by her family to have been poisoned after she attended a party last week, and George Murambatsvina, the ZANU PF chairman for Nyatsime.

In an interview with The Herald on Monday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police have begun the investigations. He said:

We are conducting investigations with a view to find out what exactly happened and we would like to urge the public to cooperate with the police. There is need for police to maintain law and order especially considering what has happened and the investigations being conducted.

Murambatsvina is expected to be buried in his rural home in Gutu while Gweshe will be buried at Zororo cemetery.

The duo was reportedly among ZANU PF officials who blocked supporters of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from attending the memorial service of their slain colleague, Moreblessing Ali a fortnight ago.

CCC supporters reportedly burnt Murambatsvina’s house following the blockade prompting ZANU PF members to burn some 26 homes belonging to CCC activists in the area.

Meanwhile, Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala and Chitungwiza North legislator Godfrey Sithole, have since been arrested over the violence.

