Boris Condemns Mnangagwa

By- The United Kingdom has warned people traveling to and from Zimbabwe to be vigilant.

In a statement Tuesday the UK embassy in Harare said the concerned people must be on the look out for political victimisation by the Emerson Mnangagwa regime.

Below is the full statement issuing these warnings:

Before you travel, check the ‘Entry requirements’ section for Zimbabwe’s current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider.

Travelling from and returning to the UK

Check what you must do to travel abroad and return to England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

If you plan to pass through another country to return to the UK, check the travel advice for the country you’re transiting.

If you’re planning travel to Zimbabwe, find out what you need to know about coronavirus there in the Coronavirus section.

During the COVID-19 pandemic it is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check your cover. See the FCDO’s guidance on foreign travel insurance.

For information about COVID-19 vaccines, see the Coronavirus page.

You should avoid any political gatherings or demonstrations. These can be unpredictable, can turn violent without notice and the response from the security forces may be disproportionate. You should exercise a high degree of caution and monitor local media and this travel advice for updates.

Taking photographs of police, armed forces personnel, government buildings and of demonstrations and protests is not permitted. You should avoid political activity, or activities which could be considered political, including political discussions in public places. Ensure you carry identification, so that you can produce it if required to do so by the security forces. See Political situation

Zimbabwe’s economic situation remains unpredictable. Whilst the primary legal tender in Zimbabwe is the “Zimbabwe Dollar”, it is currently possible for tourists to transact using the US Dollar at the official exchange rate. This may change without notice. There is a shortage of physical cash so it is not always possible to make cash withdrawals using an international bank card. You should check with your tour operator or hotel what payment methods will be accepted. See Money

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing some electricity shortages resulting in extended periods without power. During blackouts, you should exercise a high degree of caution when driving as traffic lights may not be operational. Water rationing is being experienced in certain parts of the country. Contact your tour operator or hotel for latest updates.

Availability of fuel can be unreliable. Payment is usually made in cash; most filling stations do not accept international cards. See Road travel

There is a moderate level of crime in Zimbabwe. Remain vigilant, especially after dark, and make sure accommodation and vehicles are secure. See Safety and security

Always carry identity documentation or a copy of your passport. See Local laws and customs

Holiday and business visas are available at the port of entry. Violations of visa conditions can lead to arrest. See Visas

Dual British-Zimbabwean nationals who travel to Zimbabwe must have a valid travel document to re-enter the United Kingdom. It’s not possible to re-enter the UK using a Zimbabwean passport or a Zimbabwe Temporary Travel document without a visa or entry clearance endorsed. See Dual nationals

Air Zimbabwe has been refused permission to operate flights to the EU because the airline has been unable to demonstrate that it complies with international air safety standards. British government employees travelling to and within Zimbabwe have been advised to use carriers that aren’t subject to the EU operating ban. See Air travel

Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Zimbabwe, attacks can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

If you’re abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission.

