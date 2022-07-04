CCC Confronts Mnangagwa Regime Over Chibaya Arrest

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Torture and intimidation of perceived Zanu PF opponents will not stop the people’s struggle.

This was said by CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba.

Siziba condemned the arrest of CCC organising secretary Hon Amos Chibaya.

Hon Chibaya was arrested on Monday morning for allegedly ocnvening a meeting in April without seeking police approval.

“We are witnessing a pattern of unrelenting assault on the Citizens movement after the arrest of Hon Sikhala, Hon Sithole and 11 others.

The State is in panic mode and has resorted to its fascist default mode of using fear, torture arrest and killing as weapons against the opposition.

It’s going to get darker before dawn and we will forge ahead until Zimbabwe is free,” said Siziba.

In a statement on Monday, CCC Namibia condemned the arrest of Hon Chibaya.

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia castigates the arbitrary arrest of the vibrant International Organiser, Hon Amos Chibaya.

04 July 2022

Citizens who subscribe to the able leadership of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa castigate the perpetual torture, intimidation, and gross violations of human freedoms in Zimbabwe. It is quite infuriating to receive the sad and frustrating news about the illegal arrest of the organic Organiser Hon Amos Chibaya today in Gweru.

Our message to Mr. Emmerson is very clear! No amount of arbitrary arrests and long pre-trial detentions shall deter change champions from mobilizing citizens to register to vote in 2023. It is now imperative to change champions to amplify their revolutionary voices against the selective application of the law by the desperate and clueless regime.

The people of Zimbabwe must rise to the occasion demanding the immediate release of Hon Amos Chibaya, Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, The Nyatsime 13, and The Chimanimani 3 who are enduring incarceration for all of us.

We also hear that Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala is not feeling well at Chikurubi Maximum Prison where he is unconstitutionally detained for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali. Namibia district urges ZANU-PF to release all prisoners of conscience. Hon Amos Chibaya was arrested facing charges of convening an illegal meeting sometime in April, this is an attempt to silence him. Citizens should peacefully pent up their outrage by advocating for the unconditional release of our change champions. Citizens in Namibia wish Hon Sikhala a quick recovery so that he can continue fighting for freedom in the fatherland.

Discharge our innocent ambassadors for socioeconomic transfiguration who are suffering to usher in a New Great Zimbabwe where the rule of law and constitutionalism will be guaranteed. We shall continue to put political and diplomatic pressure on the satanic regime to free our change champions. Amos Chibaya, Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, and all prisoners of conscience are innocent. The regime is panicking that is why they are trying to close the democratic space ahead of the 2023 harmonized elections.

FreeAmosChibaya

freemukomajobsarowiwasikhala

freegodfreykarakadzayisithole

FreeTheNyatsime13

ReleaseAllPoliticalPrisoners

ZANUPFMUSTGO

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...