Notice- ZEC Alters Voters’ Roll

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced that it has altered the voters’ rolls for some Constituencies and wards.

In a notice seen by ZimEye, ZEC’s Chief Elections Officer, Utloile Silaigwana urged members of the public who would like to object to the move to contact the commission.

Reads General Notice 1411C of 2022:

ELECTORAL ACT /CHAPTER 2:131

Alteration of Voters’ Roll

IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 35(2) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13j. that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has altered the voters’ rolls for the Constituencies and wards listed hereunder to correct errors contained therein.

The First Schedule below specifies the altered voters’ rolls and the names of the persons affected by the alterations as well as the nature of the alterations.

By means of this notice, notification is made to any voter whose name appears in the First Schedule who may have an objection to the alteration/correction to lodge an objection at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Mahachi Quantum, 1, Nelson Mandela Avenue, corner Kaguvi Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare or at the respective Commission Provincial and District Offices, to the inclusion of his or her name in the First Schedule using the form prescribed in the Second Schedule (See Attached Form) no later than seven days from the date of publication of this notice.

U. SILAIGWANA. Chief Elections Officer. Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.



